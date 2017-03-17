The Russellville High School volleyball team is close to wrapping up the 2019 regular season, and the Lady ...

After more than four years of trying to improve the intersection of Lawrence Street, Walnut Gate Road and ...

Region races are becoming clearer, but there is still some work to be done by county team as ...

When parents arrived at Mars Hill Pre-School in Russellville Thursday afternoon to pick up their children, they were ...

In a time when phone communication is prevalent, so is using technology as a way to prey on people. Oct. 2 the Russellville Police Department ...

When parents arrived at Mars Hill Pre-School in Russellville Thursday afternoon to pick up their children, they were surprised to find a letter presented to ...

News RCS partners up with city for Shop Russellville 1st initiative In a campaign to raise awareness of how shopping locally boosts the local economy and helps local schools, Russellville City Schools is partnering with the ...

High School Sports Tigers inch toward region title The Red Bay Tigers all but sewed up a region title with a 20-14 win at Colbert County. The eighth-ranked Tigers still have region games ...

High School Sports RHS football suffers first loss of 2019 season Not much went right for the Russellville football team Friday night in Hamilton, as the third-ranked Golden Tigers fell to the Aggies by a 17-0 ...

News Crowning the Wildcat Queen PHOTO BY BART MOSS Stefanie Castillo reigns as Homecoming Queen at Tharptown High School, crowned Friday at the THS homecoming game. Castillo is the daughter ...

News Russellville homecoming dance becomes fundraiser for senior classmate Russellville High School has gone a few years without a homecoming dance, but this year the homecoming dance returned with a bang, as all profits ...

Galleries WES students learn fire safety Oct. 6-12 is known nationally as fire prevention week, so Russellville Fire Department is taking the month of October to educate the public: “Not every ...

News Community comes together for senior health fair More than 120 people filled the A.W. Todd Centre Thursday to learn about all aspects of health for the sixth-annual Franklin County Senior Health Fair. ...

News Fire department receives new emergency vehicles After having issues with its current vehicles, it was time for the Russellville Fire Department to get an update on fire and rescue vehicles, with ...

News UNA awards scholarship to RHS alum Patrick Allen Crummie, of Russellville, has been awarded an Academic Scholarship by the University of North Alabama. Crummie received the following honors while at Russellville ...

Franklin County Fall fun Fall is a time for festivals, and nowhere is that truer than on the campuses on Franklin County Schools. Several held their annual fall festivals ...

Belgreen Bulldogs Local runners compete in Jesse Owens Classic Several runners competed in the Jesse Owens Cross Country Classic in Lawrence County this weekend. The race draws runners from schools from across the Southeast. ...

Franklin County ‘Be bold, go gold’ for childhood cancer awareness Although no parent wants to think about the possibility of a child developing cancer, childhood cancer is a real tragedy some families face. That is ...

High School Sports Bobcats, Red Devils suffer major losses The Phil Campbell Bobcats had no answer Friday night for Westminster Christian quarterback Jackson Billings, who passed for three touchdowns and rushed for three more ...

High School Sports Football teams buckle down as playoffs near With one more week behind them, Franklin football teams are seeing the end of the regular season loom large on the horizon. PHIL CAMPBELL Phil ...

High School Sports Golden Tigers escape Lawrence County with victory The Russellville football team traveled to Moulton Friday night and was challenged by the Lawrence County Red Devils but found a way to keep an ...

High School Sports Late surge lifts Red Bay past Sheffield Going undefeated isn’t easy. The Red Bay Tigers had to ride a late second-half surge to pull past the Sheffield Bulldogs 30-14 and remain unbeaten ...

High School Sports THS girls pick up area volleyball win The Tharptown Wildcats defeated the Sulligent Bulldogs in three straight sets in a critical area matchup last week. The Wildcats won 25-21, 25-23 and 25-18. ...

Franklin County Historic Roxy Theatre prepares for ‘Christmas Spectacular’ Russellville is about to get a lot more festive as the Historic Roxy Theatre prepares for its first-ever “Christmas Spectacular.” Rehearsals for the show began ...

Franklin County Walk to Wellness raises funds to help local women The majority of people know someone who has been impacted by breast cancer – or maybe they have even fought breast cancer themselves. Each year, ...

High School Sports RHS volleyball picks up win The Russellville High School varsity volleyball team picked up an area win and celebrated Senior Night this week. Hamilton hosted RHS, and the Lady Golden ...

Franklin County Russellville upgrades median to turn lane After a fatal car crash last year at the intersection of U.S. Highway 43 and Gandy Street, the Russellville Police Department has been hard at ...

Franklin County Tharptown welcomes back first graduating class When members of the Tharptown High School Class of 2009 walked into their new school building in 2007 as juniors, they became a part of ...

News Ivey visits Russellville Elementary As the state of Alabama is celebrating its bicentennial, Gov. Kay Ivey traveled to Russellville to recognize Russellville Elementary School as a bicentennial school. The ...

Franklin County Town of Hodges prepares for annual festival Communities across Alabama are celebrating the state’s 200th birthday, and the Town of Hodges is no different. This year the Spirit of Hodges Festival, set ...

Franklin County Sadler Cemetery Tour brings history to life Oct. 5 upwards of 30 people attended a free guided tour of Sadler Cemetery on North Jackson Avenue in Russellville as part of an ongoing ...

News Students learn skills to plan, host rock concert Numerous educational programs these days are focusing on real-world applications to help students learn. The Reach and Teach curriculum is no different, as students at ...

Franklin County County schools receive $140K for technology In a day and age when technology is involved in all aspects of progress, it is more important than ever for the education system to ...

News Russellville family childcare provider receives national accreditation The National Association for Family Child Care recently awarded the country’s top honor for high-quality family child care programs to Patricia Frederick, operator of Ms. ...