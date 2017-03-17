October 16, 2019

Mars Hill Russellville campus faces closure

When parents arrived at Mars Hill Pre-School in Russellville Thursday afternoon to pick up their children, they were ...

Teams fight for post-season dreams

Region races are becoming clearer, but there is still some work to be done by county team as ...

Lawrence Street, Highway 24 gets red light

After more than four years of trying to improve the intersection of Lawrence Street, Walnut Gate Road and ...

Russellville volleyball nears end of regular season

The Russellville High School volleyball team is close to wrapping up the 2019 regular season, and the Lady ...

Franklin County

Mars Hill Russellville campus faces closure

When parents arrived at Mars Hill Pre-School in Russellville Thursday afternoon to pick up their children, they were surprised to find a letter presented to ...

by Ciera Hughes.

Franklin County

Police receive reports of RCS phone scam

In a time when phone communication is prevalent, so is using technology as a way to prey on people. Oct. 2 the Russellville Police Department ...

by Ciera Hughes.

News

RCS partners up with city for Shop Russellville 1st initiative

In a campaign to raise awareness of how shopping locally boosts the local economy and helps local schools, Russellville City Schools is partnering with the ...

by Ciera Hughes.

High School Sports

Tigers inch toward region title

The Red Bay Tigers all but sewed up a region title with a 20-14 win at Colbert County.  The eighth-ranked Tigers still have region games ...

by Bart Moss.

High School Sports

RHS football suffers first loss of 2019 season

Not much went right for the Russellville football team Friday night in Hamilton, as the third-ranked Golden Tigers fell to the Aggies by a 17-0 ...

by Brannon King.

News

Crowning the Wildcat Queen

PHOTO BY BART MOSS Stefanie Castillo reigns as Homecoming Queen at Tharptown High School, crowned Friday at the THS homecoming game. Castillo is the daughter ...

by Bart Moss.

News

Russellville homecoming dance becomes fundraiser for senior classmate

Russellville High School has gone a few years without a homecoming dance, but this year the homecoming dance returned with a bang, as all profits ...

by Ciera Hughes.

Galleries

WES students learn fire safety

Oct. 6-12 is known nationally as fire prevention week, so Russellville Fire Department is taking the month of October to educate the public: "Not every ...

by Ciera Hughes.

News

Community comes together for senior health fair

More than 120 people filled the A.W. Todd Centre Thursday to learn about all aspects of health for the sixth-annual Franklin County Senior Health Fair. ...

by Ciera Hughes.

News

Fire department receives new emergency vehicles

After having issues with its current vehicles, it was time for the Russellville Fire Department to get an update on fire and rescue vehicles, with ...

by Ciera Hughes.

News

UNA awards scholarship to RHS alum

Patrick Allen Crummie, of Russellville, has been awarded an Academic Scholarship by the University of North Alabama. Crummie received the following honors while at Russellville ...

by Staff Reports.

Franklin County

Fall fun

Fall is a time for festivals, and nowhere is that truer than on the campuses on Franklin County Schools. Several held their annual fall festivals ...

by Ciera Hughes.

Belgreen Bulldogs

Local runners compete in Jesse Owens Classic

Several runners competed in the Jesse Owens Cross Country Classic in Lawrence County this weekend. The race draws runners from schools from across the Southeast. ...

by Bart Moss.

Franklin County

‘Be bold, go gold’ for childhood cancer awareness

Although no parent wants to think about the possibility of a child developing cancer, childhood cancer is a real tragedy some families face. That is ...

by Ciera Hughes.

High School Sports

Bobcats, Red Devils suffer major losses

The Phil Campbell Bobcats had no answer Friday night for Westminster Christian quarterback Jackson Billings, who passed for three touchdowns and rushed for three more ...

by Bart Moss.

High School Sports

Football teams buckle down as playoffs near

With one more week behind them, Franklin football teams are seeing the end of the regular season loom large on the horizon. PHIL CAMPBELL Phil ...

by Bart Moss.

High School Sports

Golden Tigers escape Lawrence County with victory

The Russellville football team traveled to Moulton Friday night and was challenged by the Lawrence County Red Devils but found a way to keep an ...

by Brannon King.

High School Sports

Late surge lifts Red Bay past Sheffield

Going undefeated isn't easy. The Red Bay Tigers had to ride a late second-half surge to pull past the Sheffield Bulldogs 30-14 and remain unbeaten ...

by Bart Moss.

High School Sports

THS girls pick up area volleyball win

The Tharptown Wildcats defeated the Sulligent Bulldogs in three straight sets in a critical area matchup last week. The Wildcats won 25-21, 25-23 and 25-18. ...

by Bart Moss.

Franklin County

Historic Roxy Theatre prepares for ‘Christmas Spectacular’

Russellville is about to get a lot more festive as the Historic Roxy Theatre prepares for its first-ever "Christmas Spectacular." Rehearsals for the show began ...

by Ciera Hughes.

Franklin County

Walk to Wellness raises funds to help local women

The majority of people know someone who has been impacted by breast cancer – or maybe they have even fought breast cancer themselves. Each year, ...

by Ciera Hughes.

High School Sports

RHS volleyball picks up win

The Russellville High School varsity volleyball team picked up an area win and celebrated Senior Night this week. Hamilton hosted RHS, and the Lady Golden ...

by Brannon King.

Franklin County

Russellville upgrades median to turn lane

After a fatal car crash last year at the intersection of U.S. Highway 43 and Gandy Street, the Russellville Police Department has been hard at ...

by Ciera Hughes.

Franklin County

Tharptown welcomes back first graduating class

When members of the Tharptown High School Class of 2009 walked into their new school building in 2007 as juniors, they became a part of ...

by Ciera Hughes.

News

Ivey visits Russellville Elementary

As the state of Alabama is celebrating its bicentennial, Gov. Kay Ivey traveled to Russellville to recognize Russellville Elementary School as a bicentennial school. The ...

by Ciera Hughes.

Franklin County

Town of Hodges prepares for annual festival

Communities across Alabama are celebrating the state's 200th birthday, and the Town of Hodges is no different. This year the Spirit of Hodges Festival, set ...

by Ciera Hughes.

Franklin County

Sadler Cemetery Tour brings history to life

Oct. 5 upwards of 30 people attended a free guided tour of Sadler Cemetery on North Jackson Avenue in Russellville as part of an ongoing ...

by María Camp.

News

Students learn skills to plan, host rock concert

Numerous educational programs these days are focusing on real-world applications to help students learn. The Reach and Teach curriculum is no different, as students at ...

by Ciera Hughes.

Franklin County

County schools receive $140K for technology

In a day and age when technology is involved in all aspects of progress, it is more important than ever for the education system to ...

by Ciera Hughes.

News

Russellville family childcare provider receives national accreditation

The National Association for Family Child Care recently awarded the country's top honor for high-quality family child care programs to Patricia Frederick, operator of Ms. ...

by Staff Reports.

